Kerala: Bomb Hurled At RSS Office In Kannur; CCTV Footage Accessed

After a bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala's Kannur district on Tuesday morning, Republic TV accessed the exclusive CCTV footage of the incident showing the exact time when the bomb was thrown at the RSS office. According to the visuals, it seems like multiple bombs were hurled at the office as a major explosion took place following which a thick layer of smoke engulfed the building.

The incident took place early morning in the Payyannur area of the Kannur district where a bomb was thrown inside the RSS office causing damage to the property. While the window glasses of the building shattered, it also caused damage to the doors as well as the iron grills.

Pictures of the same have been shared by news agency ANI from inside the office premises showing chairs lying on the ground followed by shattered window glasses and broken doors.

Luckily, no casualties have been reported in the incident while the police are investigating the matter.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan spoke to Republic and held the state administration responsible for the same.

"It is shocking and unfortunate that the law and order situation has deteriorated to the level of hurling bombs at social organizations. And that is not acceptable in civil society. The police's connivance is very dangerous", he said further adding that similar incidents have taken place in areas where police stations are nearby.

