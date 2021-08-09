Kerala Couple's Marriage Delayed Over Failure To Pay ₹110 Fee For Inter-faith Notice

A woman's marriage got postponed as she was not able to pay the required costs of Rs 110 along with an expected notification of wedding under the Special Marriage Act on time. She lives in Saudi Arabia and works as a nurse. She came back to her hometown in Kerala to get married but now it looks like she will have to stay here a little longer because of the postponement of her marriage.

She along with her husband also went to Kerala High Court but the couple was denied relief as the court stated that a marriage under the Special Marriage Act will not be registered or solemnised if notification of the intended wedding is not accompanied by the required costs.

The couple notified the Marriage Officer on June 11

The pair had given the Marriage Officer notice of their intended wedding on June 11 but had failed to pay the required costs at the time. The couple only found out just a few weeks later that the notice had not been published as the fees had not been paid as required under the Kerala Special Marriage Rules of 1958, according to counsel R Rajesh, who represented them in the High Court. They paid the money on July 9, the date for registration which can only be done 30 days after the notice is published, which in this case was August 5.

The woman postponed her return by a few days

The Kerala Special Marriage Rules of 1958, according to the court, make it plain that "if notice is given without remitting the fees, the same cannot be considered as one given in conformity with the requirement of the Special Marriage Act". In its August 4 order, the court stated, "If that be the case, the Marriage Officer is not required to act upon such notice." According to Rajesh, the woman has postponed her return by a few days because the pair received no respite from the high court, and the Marriage Officer will set a date for their marriage registration after August 9. A marriage certificate is required for the lady to obtain a visa for her husband in order for him to join her in Saudi Arabia.

(Inputs from PTI)