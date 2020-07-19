Kerala Crime Branch Names Swapna Suresh As Second Accused In Forgery Case

The grip around Kerala gold smuggling case's prime accused — Swapna Suresh — is tightening as the Crime Branch of state police has named her as a second accused in a forgery case when she was working with Air India SATS. Suresh has been in NIA custody since July 13 in connection to the smuggling case.

A report regarding the forgery case was filed by Crime Branch at Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The case pertains to forging documents and producing fake witnesses when the accused, Swapna, was working with Air India SATS and the case was first registered in 2016.

Later, when the Crime Branch took up the case last year, the probe team had questioned Swapna twice in 2019. Former Air India SATS vice-president Binoy Jacob is the first accused in the case.

According to the report submitted in the court, Swapna is named as second accused based on evidence that she had forged documents and produced fake witness before the Complaint Cell of Air India SATS to implicate one of its staff in a sexual harassment case. She has been charged for forgery, impersonation, and cheating.

Swapna, according to the Crime Branch, prepared a fake complaint and forged signatures of 16 women staff in an attempt to frame a person who was working there. It has been learnt that the Crime Branch will seek custody of Swapna once the NIA and Customs custody period is over. Currently, she is in NIA custody and the Customs may seek her custody to interrogate her in the gold smuggling case.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

(With ANI inputs)

