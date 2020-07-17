Kerala Customs Raids: Owners Of Heza Gold Shop Arrested; Irregularities Detected

On Friday, the Customs Department arrested Abdul Shameem and CV Jiphsal, the owners of the Heza Gold shop in Arakinar of Kozhikode district. Earlier in the day, it had conducted raids at Heza Gold and other jewellery shops in the area, which is regarding as the hub of the gold business. As per sources, some irregularities were detected in the gold received on Friday morning.

The Customs officials were keeping a close watch on the movement of the gold since the past week, sources noted. These raids assume significance in the wake of the massive gold smuggling racket that was exposed in Thiruvananthapuram. The state police had revealed that over 100 kg of gold has been smuggled in and out of India in the Koduvally area of Kozhikode district. Already, the NIA has slapped charges against the accused in the gold smuggling case.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On Thursday, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

Congress demands CBI probe

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded a CBI inquiry to probe the role of the Chief Minister's Office in the gold smuggling scandal. Maintaining that the CMO is involved in the case, he claimed that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was shielding his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. Opining that it was better for Vijayan to immediately resign, he stated that the various appointments and contracts in the IT Department, mutual agreements with other agencies, and the role of the CM should be thoroughly investigated. According to him, the Kerala CM must be questioned by CBI and NIA for breaking his constitutional vows.

