Kerala: DGP Raises Alarm Over 'honey Trap' Used By Pakistani Spy Agencies; Police On Alert

An advisory has been issued to the Kerala police by security agencies that a honey trap has been used by Pakistani spy agencies. As per Kerala DGP, Pakistani spies are using women to get information from police officials. Therefore, the police have been advised to stay alert about the matter.

The advisory issued by Kerala Police Department read, "Security agencies have identified several individuals, who are working in defence/parliamentary, LEAs, other government organisations & civilians belonging to various states, who were honey-trapped by various espionage agencies".

It further mentioned that a piece of reliable information suggests several Pakistani intelligence operatives are indulging in espionage activities over social media platforms using women, to get vital information.

All the police personnel in the jurisdiction have been alerted of the matter and further advised to stay immune to such attempts.

Woman arrested in honey trap case in Kerala's Kochi

Earlier on February 5, the Thrikkakara police had arrested a woman on the charge of ensnaring a businessman in a honey trap and usurping ₹38 lakh from him.

The arrested 34-year-old lady, identified as Shijimol from NGO Quarters, met the businessman from Malappuram six years ago through her friend in a flat at Kakkanad.

According to the police, the businessman was invited to the accused's flat in September 2021 and was then given a drink that left him unconscious. He was then blackmailed that his sexual affair will be informed to his families, and videos and pictures would be uploaded on social media.

