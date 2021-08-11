Kerala Dollar Smuggling Case: Customs Issues Show-cause Notice To CM Vijayan & Ex-speaker

Customs Department has issued a show-cause notice on the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the Kerala dollar smuggling case based on a statement of Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the prime accused in the Kerala dollar and gold smuggling case.

As reported by ANI, In the show cause notice, Swapna and Sarith told Customs, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan and former Speaker Sreeramakrishnan sent dollars to UAE through Ahmed Al Doukhi, diplomat of the Consulate General Office and Consul General Jamal Al Zaabi."

Following the allegations, the Customs questioned M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Shine A Haq, the Additional and Assistant Chief Protocol, and Harikrishnan MS, the Assistant Protocol Officer of the General Administration Department and recorded their statements under Section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962. The Kerala High Court on July 17 deferred the infamous gold smuggling case and declared that it would hear the bail pleas of the accused, including Swapna Suresh on July 29.

NIA calls it 'Act of terrorism'

The order came into action after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) disagreed with providing any relief to the accused by stating that they had committed an "act of terrorism" by smuggling gold into India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kerala gold, dollar smuggling case

On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited manager and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM were also arrested in this case.

In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court. Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the persons mentioned above, raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway.



(With ANI Inputs)

Image Credit: Facebook-Pinarayi Vijayan