Kerala: ED Carries Out Raids At Multiple PFI Offices In Relation To Unaccounted Funds

Amid the ongoing protests by people in Kerala, the Enforcement Directorate in a major crackdown step has carried out multiple raids at the offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala in relation to uncounted funds received by the PFI from foreign sources. The raids which are being carried out at Kannur, Malappuram, and Muvatupuzha have further triggered massive protests by people who are gathered to stop the search operations.

Meanwhile, the raids were carried out on the basis of several inputs received during the investigation against the PFI's student wing the Campus Front of India (CPI). Also, a raid has been carried out at the residence of PFI leader, Shafeeq.

According to ED sources, several important documents and evidence were gathered by the officials.

These raids came days after the Kerala Police conducted a raid in an office of the Popular Front of India in Kollam, Kerala, and are being connected to the recent raids in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Growing protest in Kerala over ED raids

In view of the recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate across Kerala, people have been carrying out protests against the search operations and raising slogans. Earlier on November 30, the Kerala police raided an office of the PFI in Karunagappally, Kollam after receiving inputs regarding suspicious activities at the office.

While the police had termed it a routine check, it has been reported that the Kerala DGP had ordered the raid at the office. Apart from that, a senior media person was also assaulted by PFI members while he was attempting to record the raid.

Recent raids have been a matter of significance since the radical outfit is currently under the radar of investigation due to the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Earlier, a charge sheet was also been filed by the ED against the PFI in Lucknow in relation to a case registered at its Delhi headquarters last year. Later, the charge sheet was filed in a special PMLA court of ED in Lucknow against five members of the radical outfit and its student wing.



Image: PTI/Republic World