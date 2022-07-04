Kerala: ED Issues Notice To Shaj Kiran In Connection To Swapna Suresh's Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Shaj Kiran, the alleged middle-man in the Kerala gold smuggling case, asking him to appear for questioning on Tuesday, July 5, in relation to prime accused Swapna Suresh's allegations.

A notice has been served to Shaj Kiran by ED to appear for questioning on July 5, after Swapna Suresh had alleged that Kiran had threatened her to back down from the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family over the Kerala gold smuggling case. It is pertinent to mention that Swapna Suresh who is a prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, had already appeared in front of the ED in connection to the matter. Notably, the Central agency has been carrying out its interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case and will continue questioning Suresh on Monday as well.

'Shaj Kiran told me to back down from the allegations': Swapna Suresh

Earlier last month, Swapna Suresh submitted her statement before the Magistrate court under Section 164 of CrPC pertaining to the gold smuggling case, alleging the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. After this, she came in front of the media and said that Shaj Kiran allegedly threatened her to withdraw all the allegations against CM Vijayan.

"Shaj Kiran asked me whether I knew who I was playing with? He (CM Vijayan) will never be able to bear it if you drag his daughter's name into this," she said while quoting Shaj Kiran during a press conference last month. She also claimed that CM Vijayan is "strongly connected" with Kiran.

Swapna Suresh's claims

Swapna Suresh had earlier revealed that she has disclosed the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, and daughter in the Kerala gold smuggling case. On June 8, Swapna Suresh came forth saying that a bag containing currency was sent to CM Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016. She also alleged that 17 tonnes of dates from UAE that had gone missing were within the incumbent Kerala Chief Minister's knowledge.

The Kerala gold smuggling case is related to the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channels. It came to the public’s eye when 30kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was being smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage. It was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on 5 July 2019.