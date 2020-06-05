2 Main Culprits Still At Large; One Arrested Confessed: Palakkad DFO On Elephant's Murder

Narendra Nath Veluri, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Palakkad Forest Department spoke to Republic TV on Friday after a "major breakthrough" was achieved with an arrest of a man in connection to the horrific killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. He said that the investigation is on the right track and the search is on for the other two people who were involved in the heinous crime.

'The search for the other two involved is on'

Veluri said, "The investigation is on right track. Wherever the elephant had roamed before it's tragic death, all the farmers in that region were interrogated. One of them has confessed to the crime and said that he was supported by two others. The person who has confessed the crime has been formally arrested and the search is on for the two involved persons."

He said that currently there is no clarity whether the elephant was deliberately fed the cracker-filled pineapple because the person who is arrested is not the main accused in the crime. "The two main culprits are still unavailable and only after they are arrested, we will know about how the crime was committed," Veluri said. He also stated that the elephant was a wild one and the people don't approach them so probably it might have fallen into the trap set up for wild boars and consumed the explosive-filled fruit.

'No doubt about it'

He confirmed that the incident happened in Palakkad district and said, "there is no doubt about it." and there was a confusing statement between some sections. Speaking about the timeline of the incident, the officer said that the elephant was first spotted near the region on May 21 and after May 23, the elephant went into the water and the staff observed it was not taking any food. The staff tried to bring the elephant out of the water with the help of trained elephants but till then it had collapsed.

Major breakthrough!



KFD has zeroed on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death case. — Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) June 5, 2020

This comes after a nationwide outrage over the incident prompted the Centre and the state government to take strict measures. On Thursday, Kerala Forest Department informed that a special investigation team has been set up to probe the death of the elephant. It has also said that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure 'maximum punishment' to the culprits.

