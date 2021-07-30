Kerala: Explosives Found Near Unused Railway Tracks In Kozhikode, Probe Underway

In a major update, explosive devices were found from the railway tracks of Kalai railway station at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday morning. The explosives were found in the form of ice cream balls from unused railway tracks between the Kalai railway station and the goods depot at Kozhikode.

Reports also say that a cement yard is also nearby. The explosives were first discovered by the railway police force during the early hours of the day. Subsequently, a team of forensic experts, dog squad and the Kerala police force swung into action and began scanning the premises. The security officials alone with police dogs scanned the premises and reached the nearby home at the opposite side of the tracks. It is learned that a few days ago there was a wedding function at the locality and the dog squad was able to find Crackers in the vicinity.

What led to the suspicion is a fact that the explosives were found in an ice cream bowl and such crackers are not available in the local market. The police investigation is currently underway in the matter and a team led by city police commissioner Av George is probing the case.

An official statement from the Kayla police has not yet arrived as the investigation is in progress. The adjacent tracks are of strategic importance as it connects to the Konkan coast. The spot is also close to the area where Kalai forms the suburb of Kozhikode district. The police are collecting evidence and questioning the natives who stay near the railway tracks. An official statement from the Kerala police is expected in the evening.

Explosives found at Kerala's Padam forest

Earlier, in June security and intelligence agencies had informed that the radical extremist group Popular Front of India was allegedly operating some clandestine training camps in Pathanapuram and the explosives were part of the logistics of the camp. The probe agencies have launched an investigation into the recoveries of the explosive cache, they said. Officials of the state forest department had conducted a raid in the Kollam district that had led to the recovery of two gelatin sticks, four detonators, batteries, some wires and adhesive substances. The searches were carried out by the department in the cashew plantations that are under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation at Pathanapuram in the district.