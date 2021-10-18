Kerala Finance Minister Holds Talks With CSB MD Ahead Of Employees Strike

Ahead of the three-day strike from October 20 called by the employees of the CSB bank, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday held discussions with the bank's Managing Director C V Rajendran.

The CSB employees have planned to go on strike from October 20-22 and in support of this stir, all Bank employees in the state have planned a one-day strike on October 22.

The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also.

The MD has agreed to hold a discussion with the United Forum of CSB bank unions today itself, the Finance Minister's office said in a release.

The CSB employees are demanding wage revision and halting 'anti-labour' policy.

