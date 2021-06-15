Kerala: Gelatin Sticks, Wire & Explosives Seized From Pathanapuram Region; Probe Underway

In a key development, gelatin sticks, wire, and explosives were seized from the premises of a cashew plantation in Kerala. The police and the forest department jointly inspected the spot where the explosives were found in the Pathanapuram region of Kollam district and are trying to find how did the gelatin stick, detonator, batteries, and wire get into the area.

Gelatin sticks, wire, and explosives seized from the premises of a cashew plantation in Kerala

The State Anti-Terrorism Squad has also been informed, and its investigation is presently underway. It is trying to ascertain whether the destructive forces were training in the area or whether terrorists with links had arrived in the area.

Top-notch officials like Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and Deputy Superintendent of Police are also present at the site. Addressing the media, DIG Gurudin said, "The report of the central agencies cannot be revealed right now. The investigation is in progress."

More details awaited