Kerala Gold Scam: Accused Swapna Says Was Told By CM To Stay In Touch 'unofficially'

In the latest development in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, Republic Media Network on Sunday accessed the details of the chargesheet filed by the ED that mentions Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the chargesheet, the Kerala CM has been named by primary-accused Swapna Suresh who has alleged that she was asked by him to contact the then personal secretary to the CM, M. Sivasankar, contradictory to Vijayan's claims.

The chargesheet has also mentioned that Swapna met the CM 5-6 times in the presence of M Sivasankar, adding that the CM was very much aware of her job and position, once again contradicting the Kerala CM's official stand.

The chargesheet also alleges that she was asked by the CM to continue to be in touch with Sivasankar 'unofficially.' The 'unofficial' meetings between Suresh and the CM's office has once again brought the role of Pinarayi Vijayan under the serious scanner.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the operations manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

On October 5, Suresh was granted bail by the Economic Offences Court in Kochi in the case filed by the Customs department. She secured bail because of the failure of Customs to file a charge sheet in 60 days. However, she will continue to remain in jail as owing to the NIA case against her.

