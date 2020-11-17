Kerala Gold Scam: Ex-Principal Secy Sivasankar Denied Bail After ED's Sealed Cover Report

In a new development in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case, the court has denied the bail to Ex-Principal Secretary M Sivasankar on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a sealed cover to judge before pronouncing the judgement. The objection of ED on charges levelled by Sivasankar has been accepted and the ex-principal Secretary will continue to be in custody.

This development comes even as Sivasankar had filed an affidavit claiming that he was been pressurised by the ED to name certain politicians, for which central agency had given a counter in a sealed cover report with strong evidence, after which Sivasankar's custody was extended till November 25, according to sources.

Sivasankar's alleged involvement in the scam while being principal secretary to CM Pinarayi Vijayan has led the Chief Minister and his office to face allegations by the opposition, of being complicit to the massive Gold smuggling scam. Moreover, photos of the CM with prime accused Swapna Suresh have also come to the fore raising suspicion of CM's complicity to the scam. Hence, the opposition has also demanded the CM to tender resignation.

Swapna Suresh, an ex-consulate employee, was appointed as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) by Sivasankar. The ED had submitted evidence of calls between the two adding that Sivasankar was directly involved with the proceeds of the scam highlighting that Swapna was totally under Sivasankar's control.

Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning the smuggling operations. The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where he met Suresh and other accused in the past few months.

What is Kerala Gold Smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard.

Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex consulate employee who was appointed by Sivasankar as a manager in KSITIL. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused. The case is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department.

