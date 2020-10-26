Kerala Gold Scam: Sivasankar Asked His CA To Leave State Post Swapna Suresh's Arrest

In a new twist in the gold smuggling scam, Republic TV has accessed messages which cast further aspersion on the role of M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM. As per the purported chats between Sivasankar and his chartered accountant Venugopal, the former aide of the Kerala CM advised the latter to "keep quiet" following the arrest of Swapna Suresh and leave Kerala for Nagercoil. The suspended bureaucrat allegedly wrote, "TV channels think Sanal Kumar is the chartered accountant. Just keep quiet. If possible just leave the city and be in Nagercoil or so".

In one such message, he also tried to convince Venugopal that the investigative agency might just array him as a witness. As per the Enforcement Directorate, Venugopal and Suresh opened a joint locker on the instruction of Sivasankar. The proceeds of crime are believed to have been stored in the locker. Previously, the NIA seized cash and gold worth Rs.1 crore from the same locker. At present, the Kerala High Court is set to pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Sivasankar in the cases filed by the ED and the Customs department on October 28.

'Kingpin of corruption'

The gold smuggling scam came to the fore when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on July 5 from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the latest development, RSP MP NK Premachandran cited the ED's argument in the Kerala HC that Sivasankar is the kingpin of corruption. According to him, the ex-Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM had told his CA to leave the stater to avoid media scrutiny. Moreover, he claimed that a Left Front MLA is also involved in the gold smuggling scam.

Lok Sabha MP NK Premachandran remarked, "Day before yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate has argued before the court that the kingpin of the transaction or corruption is none other than the former Principal Secretary to the CM. Additional Solicitor General has openly argued in the court that he directed the Chartered Accountant to open a joint locker with prime accused Swapna Suresh. He also directed the Chartered Accountant to leave the state so as to avoid the interrogation by the media. Sandeep Nair's wife has told the ED that a member of the Legislative Assembly is also involved in the case."

