In a major development in the Kerala gold scam case, prime accused Swapna Suresh on Thursday filed a petition in the Kerala High Court detailing a threat she received demanding a ‘settlement’. Following the petition, Swapna claimed that there is threat to her life and said that she is ‘scared’. This comes two days after Swapna, who is the prime accused in the case, made fresh allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his aides in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Swapna Suresh said that she was fighting for justice. Speaking after filing a sensational petition in the High Court, Swapna said that she was under threat. “I am scared. I have a threat to my life. I only want justice. I want the truth to come out even if I am no more,” Swapna said. Speaking about the ‘threat’, she said, “I don’t know about my future. I wish the truth comes out one day, whether I am alive or not.”

#RepublicExclusive | I am scared. I have a threat to my life. I only want justice. I want the truth to come out even if I am no more: Swapna Suresh speaks to Republic



Meanwhile, speaking about the petition filed before the High Court, the gold scam case accused Swapna said, “They have filed a case against me for conspiracy and defamation, which is untrue. I am not involved in any conspiracy and I have not tried to defame anybody. I am waiting for the Court to look into the matter and provide me justice,” Swapna told Republic. She further said that she was counting on the Kerala High Court to consider her petition and added that she will give out a detailed explanation of the situation after the court hearing.

Swapna Suresh claims CM’s aide approached for ‘settlement or arrest'

Swapna’s exclusive statement to Republic comes only hours after she filed a petition in the Kerala High Court stating that a person, who she claims to be CM Vijayan’s aide, approached her for ‘settlement’ in the gold scam case. The prime accused, who had earlier raised allegations against the CM and his aides, has informed the High Court that she was asked to settle the case or face arrest. Republic also accessed an exclusive copy of the petition filed in the Kerala High Court by Swapna Suresh.

According to the petition filed in the Court, Swapna claimed that a person named Shaji Kiran, who is claimed to be an aide to the CM, visited her office in Palakkad on Wednesday and spoke to her regarding a ‘settlement’ in the case. “On 08.06.2022 a person named Shaji Kiran came to the office of the petitioners at Palakkad around 1.30 pm. He informed the petitioners that he has come as instructed by Mr Pinarayi Vijayan so as to settle the issue created by the 1st petitioner by giving 164 statement”, the petition filed by Swapna mentions.

Swapna claimed that the person threatened her with arrest and remand to judicial custody. “He started pressurising the petitioners to surrender before the CM. He informed that already a case has been registered against the 1st petitioner and if they do not surrender before the CM by openly stating that she has given 164 statement at the instigation of the petitioners’ present counsel and RSS and BJP, he threatened the petitioners with dare consequences to the effect that they will not see day light as cases will be registered against them in such a way they will have to remain in jail for long,” it further noted.

Earlier Swapna, who had promised to make more revelations about the smuggling case, raised allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides for being involved in the gold smuggling case. However, CM Vijayan on Tuesday dismissed Suresh’s allegations, terming them ‘baseless and politically motivated’.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD