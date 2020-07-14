Kerala Gold Scandal: Swapna Suresh And Kerala Min Exchanged Calls, Records Under Scanner

The knot around Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan government over the gold smuggling scandal is only tightening. Investigative agencies are now looking into the call records data of the key accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar and Republic TV has learnt that in these records lay answers to some questions.

Of particular interest is the call history of Swapna Suresh, now under National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, and Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel. Agencies have told Republic TV that records show Suresh made nine calls to Jaleel in the last one month alone and an SMS was also shared.

On the other hand, contact between Sarith Kumar and the CM's principal secretary, M Sivasankar, was made at least 13 to 14 times either through calls or text messages.

The NIA had took over the case after Centre's nod on July 9. The investigative agency will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. The agency has slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to NIA custody for eight days. NIA has moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Faizal Fareed.

During a hearing, the NIA informed the special court that Suresh and Nair forged the seal and emblem of the UAE Embassy to commit the crime. Moreover, it argued that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose, but for terror activities. Suresh and Nair shall remain in NIA custody till July 21.

Kerala Gold Smuggling

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

