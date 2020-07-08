Kerala Gold Scandal: Video Shows Assembly Speaker Interacting With Key Accused In Case

Just a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distanced himself from the gold smuggling case, Republic Media Network has accessed footage which shows a link between the key accused in the case and Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. In the video accessed, the Kerala Assembly Speaker can be seen inaugurating a shop of accused Sandeep Nair. Key accused Swapna Suresh can also be seen in the video. Both the accused are currently absconding even.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala has demanded CM Vijayan's resignation. The Congress leader has claimed that the links of the CMO to the smuggling case are 'very evident.'

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling Racket Gets Fresh Suspect; Customs Sure Of Cracking Case In 2 Days

CBI questions Sandeep Nair's wife

The CBI on Wednesday, sought a preliminary report from the Customs on the developments in the case, as per sources. Sources added that Customs has sought permission from the Ministry of External Affairs to question a person from the UAE consulate who is allegedly involved in the scam. They also doubt that someone from the UAE consulate is helping Swapna Suresh in this matter. The CBI team has meanwhile started questioning the wife of Sandeep Nair (absconding suspect) in the Customs preventive office.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling: CBI Team Reaches Kochi Customs Office, Seeks Preliminary Report

Kerala gold smuggling racket

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling: Congress Writes To PM Modi Seeking Intervention, Demands CBI Probe

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

READ | Pinarayi Vijayan's Grandson Crashes Press Conference As The Kerala CM Works From Home