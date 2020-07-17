Kerala Gold Scandal: Gunman Of UAE Attache Attempts Suicide; Swapna Suresh Link Emerges

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal on Friday, the gunman of the UAE attache allegedly attempted suicide. Missing from Thursday night, the gunman was reportedly found with his wrist slit in Thiruvananthapuram. The aforesaid gunman had told his family that there was a big racket behind the gold scandal.

Additionally, he also hinted at a threat to his life. Incidentally, Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, the UAE attache in Kerala left the country days before amid key accused Swapna Suresh mentioning him in her bail plea. According to Suresh, she had contacted the Customs department to release the diplomatic baggage at the behest of Al-Sheimeili. Sources informed Republic TV that the gunman had been called by Suresh.

'A very important link in the investigation'

Speaking to Republic TV on this development, Kerala Congress (T) leader PC Thomas predicted that the gunman would be an important link in the investigation. He mentioned that the gunman was recuperating in the hospital. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the UAE attache was contacted by many important persons such as Minister KT Jaleel.

PC Thomas remarked, "This person is going to be a very important link in the investigation. He tried to commit suicide. Now, he has been taken to the hospital where he is recuperating. Once he is questioned, that will be very useful for the case. I think many have got in touch with the attache. The attache was also contacted by a Minister."

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On Thursday, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

