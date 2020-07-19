Kerala Gold Scandal: Letter By UAE Diplomat Authorized Faisal To Take Over Consignment

In this latest development in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, an exclusive letter was accessed by Republic TV exposing the role of the UAE Attache who had allegedly authorised Emirates Airlines and Faisal Fareed, one of the main accused, to take over the diplomatic shipment on his behalf.

The letter accessed by Republic TV carries UAE Diplomat Rashid Khamis Al Ashmiya's signatures on it seemingly authorising Fareed to take over the diplomatic cargo in Dubai, which was seized by the customs with 30kgs of unauthorised gold, on his behalf. The letter has raised questions about the role of the UAE attache and the extent to which he was aware of the gold being smuggled in the cargo from India to the UAE.

UAE based Faisal Fareed remains a key player in this gold smuggling case. NIA has already got non-bailable warrant issued against him and is in the process of getting a blue corner notice issued against Faisal.

While speaking to Republic TV, senior leader from Congress (T) PC Thomas said, "They have understood this matter here as well. They want to question the UAE attache. They have requested the GOI, who have asked the UAE Government in this regard. The attache may be made available for questioning since his involvement is quite clear in the case. This matter has gone at an international level. Diplomatic relations have been misused, it's not about the country, but a mistake at a diplomatic level, questioning should be done. Now that he has left India. He needs to be brought for NIA questioning."

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On Thursday, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

