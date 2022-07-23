Stoking a controversy, Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh accused NIA officers of the Kerala cadre of following the commands of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking to the media on Friday, she alleged that the central agency had deleted evidence submitted by her. On this occasion, Suresh maintained that her allegation against CPI(M) MLA and ex-Kerala Minister KT Jaleel was supported by evidence. She filed an affidavit in the Kerala High Court on Thursday accusing Jaleel of indulging in "anti-national activities" and allegedly violating protocol by having shady dealings with the UAE Consul General.

Swapna Suresh claimed, "The evidences were first seized by NIA and when I tried to sit with other investigative agencies, they couldn't find them because they were deleted from them. Most of the evidences were deleted. I am just trying to gather them. So, I will definitely be successful. Those NIA officers were from the Kerala cadre. So obviously, they have to do what the honourable CM demands them. And they will definitely be given stars and offers."

"He (KT Jaleel) cannot deny any allegation. It is not an allegation, it is with evidence. I have added this in an affidavit to show that this gentleman can stoop down to any level if he is a Minister or an MLA to do anything or attack a publication and a poor woman like me. I wasn't working as a PA to the Consul General during that period. If you look into the dates, I was working for the Space Park project under the government of Kerala where I was placed by the honourable CM, Sivasankar and all these people," she added.

Kerala gold smuggling scam

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. Suresh was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police.

After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on 6 November 2021. As per the charge sheet, the NIA alleged that the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.