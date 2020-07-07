Kerala Gold Smuggling: Accused Worked In State IT Dept; Link With CM Vijayan Sparks Row

In a key development, the gold smuggling racket in Kerala took a political turn after it was found out that the alleged main conspirator in the case, Swapna Suresh, works in the IT department of the Kerala Government. On Monday, Customs and Preventive Department at the Thiruvananthapuram airport caught 30kgs of gold in a diplomatic cargo consignment addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate.

Shortly after this, the role of alleged key conspirator Swapna Suresh came to light. However, her involvement with the Kerala government surfaced after photos of her with Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan emerged, giving a political twist to the incident. The opposition parties have alleged that Swapna has ties with the Chief Minister and was often seen with him in parties at a time when she worked in the UAE consulate, before shifting to the IT department of the state government.

"A gold smuggling case came to light on the Thiruvananthapuram airport yesterday. I was told by the news, the main accused is an employee in the IT department of Kerala. It has been reported that she worked in the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram afterwards she is now working in the IT department of the state government. IT secretaries have direct involvement in this, it is clear. The IT Secretary is also the secretary of the Chief Minister," said Leader of Opposition and Congress member Ramesh Chennithala.

Following the massive backlash, the Kerala Government has sacked Swapna who held the post as the operational manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited under the state IT Ministry. Meanwhile, Customs department raided Swapna Suresh’s flat earlier today. The accused is still on the run.

