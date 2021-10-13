Kerala Gold Smuggling: Another accused turns approver in NIA case

In an important update to the Infamous Kerala Gold smuggling case through diplomatic channels, the 35th accused in the NIA case has turned approver in the case. The premier investigation agency has submitted the same in the NIA court here in Kochi. The accused Mohammed Mansoor has turned approver in the NIA case which began its investigations in the case from July 2020.

In November 2020, the sleuths had carried out a raid at Mansoor's residence in Malappuram. At the same time, raids were conducted at the home of other co-accused Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, P. Ramzan along with Muhammed Mansoor. The accused was key in smuggling 30 kg of gold through the diplomatic channels along with co-accused Mohd Shafi. The investigation team had also found a total of 167 kg of gold may have been smuggled using the diplomatic rule.

The accused who was stationed in the UAE had conspired with other accused to enable the smuggling of large quantities of gold. With this, 5 accused in the NIA case turns approver including main accused Sandeep Nair. Mansoor was arrested by the NIA during his arrival at the Karipur International Airport from Dubai on June 2021. Mohammed Mansoor while being in the UAE had conspired with co-accused Mohammed Shafi P and others to facilitate the smuggling of gold to India, through import cargo addressed to UAE diplomats at the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

