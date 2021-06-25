Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: ED Moves High Court Against LDF Govt's Judicial Commission

The Kerala gold smuggling case took another twist as the ED moved the Kerala High Court against the state government's move to appoint a judicial commission. As per the notification dated May 7, the panel chaired by former HC judge VK Mohanan has been tasked to examine ED's alleged attempt to implicate CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. However, the central agency argued that this was a ploy to "impede and imperil" the ongoing investigation. Moreover, it argued that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government was not the competent authority to issue this notification.

Earlier this year, two FIRs were filed against unnamed ED officials for "forcing" gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh to give statements against Vijayan. Several sections such as 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence) among others of the IPC were invoked by the police. However, the Kerala HC quashed the aforesaid FIRs in April.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS who worked at the UAE Consulate was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM were also arrested in this case.

In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court. Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway. While this case became a key poll issue, LDF created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. It bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election besides garnering a vote share of 45.43%.