Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: PC Thomas Says Gunman Who Attempted Suicide An Important Link

Reacting to the alleged suicide attempt by the gunman of the UAE attache, Kerala Congress leader PC Thomas said the person will be a "very important link" in the investigation into the gold smuggling case. The leader said Kerala minister KT Jaleel may have been in contact with UAE consulate members as well as the attache.

Speaking to Republic TV, PC Thomas said, "This person is going to be a very important link in the investigation. Once he is questioned and more information is taken from him, I think that'll be further helpful in the case. Many have got in touch with the consulate and the attache was contacted by Kerala minister KT Jaleel who also said that he contacted to get aid. He had several calls with them and he had very many calls with Swapna Suresh."

Thomas expressed satisfaction in the way the National Investigation Agency (NIA) handled the case by swiftly arresting the two prime accused — Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair — from Bengaluru in 24 hours. The Congress leader raised suspicion that the two accused may have been in contact with relatives of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the city but maintained that he is not alleging any links and said he is confident of the probe by NIA.

Suicide attempt

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal on Friday, the gunman of the UAE attache allegedly attempted suicide. Missing from Thursday night, the gunman was reportedly found with his wrist slit in Thiruvananthapuram. The aforesaid gunman had told his family that there was a big racket behind the gold scandal.

Additionally, he also hinted at a threat to his life. Incidentally, Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, the UAE attache in Kerala left the country days before key accused Swapna Suresh mentioning him in her bail plea. According to Suresh, she had contacted the Customs department to release the diplomatic baggage at the behest of Al-Sheimeili. Sources informed Republic TV that the gunman had been called by Suresh.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On Thursday, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

