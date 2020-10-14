Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sivasankar Files Anticipatory Bail Plea In HC After ED Summon

Fearing arrest in the Kerala gold smuggling case, M Sivashankar, the former principal secretary, IT and private secretary to CM Pinarayi Vijayan has filed for an anticipatory bail in the High Court on Wednesday. His counsel represented by S Rajeev, KK Dheerendra Krishnan, Vinay V and Anand K have filed the bail application for the tainted IAS officer under section 438 CRPC requesting a bail-in an event of an arrest.

The petition states that Sivasankar has an 'unblemished service of more than 30 years' and is apprehending an arrest in connection with the crime filed by Enforcement Directorate ( ECIR/KCZo/31/2020). It repeatedly emphasised that Sivasankar has fully cooperated in the probe and has appeared before several investigating agencies for over 90 hours. The petition further stated that the final report submitted by the ED before the special court is 'baseless' and wrongly framed to draw Sivasankar's connection with the said crime.

Defending his relationship with prime accused in gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh, Sivasankar conceded that they have met on various occasions professionally and coordinated activities during 2018-19 Kerala flood for evacuating stranded foreign nationals in Kerala. The former principal secretary also said that he eventually became friends with Swapna and her family and has attended many private events with her family as well.

The petition also states that the WhatsApp chat between Sivasankar and his chartered accountant are being 'needlessly annexed to create a false impression' that he has been involved in the activities committed by the prime accused. In an attempt to demonise the charge sheet, he also states that WhatsApp communication is unrelated to the alleged crime and that it has been mentioned without specifying dates of it. The petition calls this as 'misleading'.

Many other facts also emerge in the petition. It says that Sivashankar and CA Venugopal knew each other for 25 years. He also says the money held by Swapna Suresh, which was provided in the locker was the 'tip received from Ruler of Sharjah'. While accepting that certain chats were made in connection with this tip, he dismissed the allegations they have anything related to the alleged crime as the chats happened 8 to 12 months before it.

Sivashankar calls reporting as 'media trial'

Branding that the media trial as 'twisted', 'negative opinions' and 'false propaganda', Sivasankar through the counsel petition says its causing trauma to his aged parents. It further says the media's 'frivolous news items' has put tremendous pressure on the investigating agency and that they are 'forced to save their skin'.

Finally, the petition underlines that Sivasankar is innocent of the allegations and that custodial interrogation is not required. It also points out that the final report doesn't name Sivasankar as an accused and so the investigating agency might make that move only to 'satisfy certain vested interests.'

