Kerala Gold Smuggling: CM Vijayan Aware Of Accused Swapna Suresh's Appointment, Claims ED

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, the ED made a reference to CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the chargesheet filed before a special PMLA court on Wednesday. The chargesheet has been filed against Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. As per the statement recorded by key accused Suresh on August 7, her appointment as the Operations Manager, Space Park which is a project under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. was in the knowledge of Vijayan. However, the Kerala CM had previously stated that he was not personally aware of Suresh's appointment.

Suresh also told the ED on August 8 that she met suspended former bureaucrat M Sivasankar in the presence of the Kerala CM 5 to 6 times during her role as Secretary to the UAE Consul General. Alleging that she was close to Sivasankar, she claimed that he promised to discuss the matter pertaining to her appointment with Vijayan. According to her, she got a call from Santosh, the Special Officer of Space Park thereafter asking her to join. The ED argued that the role of Sivasankar has to be thoroughly probed.

Here is the mention of Vijayan in the chargesheet:

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the Operations Manager, Space Park in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was pending a departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

