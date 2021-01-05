Kerala Gold Smuggling: Customs Summons Speaker's Addl Pvt Secretary For Questioning

Cracking down on the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Kochi Customs department on Tuesday, has summoned Kerala Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan's additional private secretary - K Ayyappan for questioning, as per sources. Moreover, assistant protocol officer - Harikrishnan too has been summoned by the Customs department in connection into the case. These summons are based on main accused Swapna Suresh's statements regarding the above-mentioned persons - alleging money laundering and hawala transactions.

No-confidence motion against Speaker

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF has tabled a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, seeking Sreeramakrishnan's removal from his post, amid accusations of involvement in the case. BJP state chief K Surendran has claimed, "The Speaker and a few ministers of the LDF have provided assistance for gold smuggling. The foreign trips of the Speaker are shrouded in mystery as he has close links with the persons arrested in the case", at a Kochi press conference.

ED files chargesheet

On December 24, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first charge sheet in the case- naming main accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith P.S, Sandeep Nair and CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar. In the 1000-page chargesheet, ED has accused Suresh and Sivasankar of kickbacks worth Rs 1 crore, adding that Sivasankar knowingly aided Suresh and the others in smuggling gold through diplomatic channels. Currently, all accused are in custody with the NIA, ED and state customs probing into the case.

ED has stated that Sivasankar is directly involved with the proceeds of the crime highlighting "Swapna was totally under Sivasankar's control". It has also stated that Sivasankar accepted 'illegal gratification frrom Unitac MD Santhosh Eappen for the contract of UAE Red Crescent Sponsered LIFE Mission project. Highlighting the Whatsapp messages between Suresh and Sivasankar, ED stated that Vijayan's ex-principal secretary denied having knowledge of Suresh being 'involved in gold smuggling'. Suresh has admitted to NIA that CM Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of her appointment in the consulate, and 11 people have been arrested till date- including her.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The NIA which took over the case on July 9 confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair.

The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with her came under probe and has been questioned several times by the ED. The case has been linked with the alleged Life Mission scam and the Sandalwood drug probe.