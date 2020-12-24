Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Files Chargesheet; Says 'Suresh & Sivasankar Got 1 Cr Kickbacks'

In a major development in the Kerala gold smuggling probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, filed its first charge sheet in the case- naming main accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith P.S, Sandeep Nair and CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar. In the 1000-page chargesheet, ED has accused Suresh and Sivasankar of kickbacks worth Rs 1 crore, adding that Sivasankar knowingly aided Suresh and the others in smuggling gold through diplomatic channels. Currently, all accused are in custody with the NIA, ED and state customs probing into the case. Sivasankar's 60-day custody will end on Tuesday.

ED investigation into smuggling probe

ED has stated that Sivasankar is directly involved with the proceeds of the crime highlighting "Swapna was totally under Sivasankar's control". It has also stated that Sivasankar accepted 'illegal gratification frrom Unitac MD Santhosh Eappen for the contract of UAE Red Crescent Sponsered LIFE Mission project. Highlighting the Whatsapp messages between Suresh and Sivasankar, ED stated that Vijayan's ex-principal secretary denied having knowledge of Suresh being 'involved in gold smuggling'. Suresh has admitted to NIA that CM Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of her appointment in the consulate, and 11 people have been arrested till date- including her.

Reacting to the charge sheet, Communist Marxist Party (John) chief CP John said, "We have been waiting for the chargesheet for the past six months. Now, it mentions kickbacks worth Rs 1 crore, so what is the role of the CM in this? This is the worst scandal for the Left government. People should come forward and think that this government should go at least in the next elections, But I don't expect the Left govt to do anything as they are in a high after local elections.". John is part of the Congress-led UDF coalition in Kerala.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The NIA which took over the case on July 9 confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair.

The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with her came under probe and has been questioned several times by the ED. The case has been linked with the alleged Life Mission scam and the Sandalwood drug probe.

