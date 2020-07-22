Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Files Money Laundering Case; Customs To Interrogate Key Accused

In a big development on Wednesday, the ED has registered a money laundering case in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal. As per sources, the focus will be on uncovering the modus operandi of the money laundering. It is likely that the ED will question more suspects apart from those already interrogated by the NIA and the Customs.

Meanwhile, a special NIA court in Kochi granted permission to the Customs for interrogating Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. On Tuesday, the aforesaid accused were remanded to NIA custody till July 24. Suresh has sought bail, claiming that she has been falsely implicated in the case.

Kerala: Special NIA Court in Kochi has granted permission to the Customs for interrogating Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the accused in gold smuggling case. — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Read: NIA Remand Copy Accessed; Kingpin In Gold Smuggling Case Has Political Links

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused. M

A day later, a special NIA court remanded Sarith Kumar, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case to NIA custody for 7 days. After the NIA took over the case, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

Read: Jaipur Airport Customs Seizes Over 220g Gold From Saudi-return; Here's How It Was Hidden

Read: Kerala: Congress Urges PM Modi To Take Action Against KT Jaleel Over Gold Smuggling Links