Kerala Gold Smuggling: Govt Moves HC Challenging Order Quashing FIRs Against ED Officials

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on Wednesday moved the Kerala High Court against its single-judge bench order quashing two FIRs against ED officials. Earlier this year, the state police filed these cases against unnamed officials of the central agency for "forcing" gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh to give statements against Vijayan. Several sections such as 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence) among others of the IPC were invoked by the police.

One of the grounds cited in the HC order dated April 16 was an accused person had already moved the special PMLA court alleging fabrication of evidence by ED officials. However, the Kerala government argued that the commission of offences mentioned in the FIRs would never reach the Special Court during the course of the trial. Moreover, it accused the single-judge bench of deciding the matter without considering the main allegation in the FIR which was that the central agency threatened the accused to give false evidence.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS who worked at the UAE Consulate was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM were also arrested in this case.

In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court. Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway. While this case became a key poll issue, LDF created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. It bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election besides garnering a vote share of 45.43%.