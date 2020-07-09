Kerala Gold Smuggling: MEA Issues Statement, CM Vijayan Brushes Off Resignation Demand

Issuing a statement on the Kerala Gold Smuggling, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stated that it has kept the UAE embassy informed regarding the matter. Official Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also informed that the UAE mission has extended all cooperation to the Customs Authority in examining the consignment under investigation.

Earlier, it was also learnt that the UAE authorities had launched an independent probe into the matter where a Customs official seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Srivastava said, "MEA had kept the Embassy of UAE informed regarding this matter. The UAE mission has extended all cooperation to the Customs Authority in examining this consignment. The matter is presently under investigation."

'Natural in politics'

Meanwhile, responding to the huge uproar against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the demand for his resignation, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has remarked that the demand is 'natural' in politics. He added that the Opposition does not want him to hold the chair and that there is nothing more to it. The Chief Minister also highlighted his letter to the Prime Minister in which he demanded a 'comprehensive probe.'

"State government is committed to extend any help to the Centre regarding the gold smuggling case, this has been conveyed to them. Gold smuggling harms country's economy. All those involved should be brought to book," Vijayan said on Thursday. Vijayan has refuted allegations of CMO connection in the smuggling case.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Scandal

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

