Kerala Gold Smuggling: MoS MEA Seeks CM Vijayan's Resignation Post-arrest Of His Ex-aide

In the wake of M Sivasankar's arrest by ED on Wednesday, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to him, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM was one of the masterminds of the gold smuggling case. The BJP leader contended that another member of the ruling alliance in Kerala should take over as the Chief Minister.

Moreover, he congratulated the investigative agencies in thwarting efforts by the Kerala government and Vijayan to sabotage the probe in the gold smuggling scam. He added that there were attempts to destroy evidence. Earlier in the day, the Kerala High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petition of the suspended bureaucrat in the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs department.

It's a crucial development as the person who's reportedly one of the masterminds & was protecting people involved in the bootlegging, has been arrested. CM should accept his responsibility & resign & let someone else from the communist party, run the state: V Muraleedharan, BJP https://t.co/wfCDTgQ0jy — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

What is the Kerala gold smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

Sivasankar's role under scanner

Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have reportedly seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning the smuggling operations. The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where he met Suresh and other accused in the past few months.

Sources said that the other accused Sarith Kumar and Sandeep Nair got in touch with the senior IAS officer through Suresh. As per the ED, Sivasankar directed his Chartered Accountant Venugopal and Suresh to open a joint locker. The proceeds of crime are believed to have been stored in the locker. Previously, the NIA seized cash and gold worth Rs.1 crore from the same locker.

