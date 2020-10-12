Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Reveals That Accused With 'terror Links' Is PFI's Mohammed Ali

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling probe, while hearing the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed to the court that one of the five accused having terror links belonged was Popular Front of India (PFI) member Mohammed Ali. The court has granted NIA custody of all five accused -Abdu PT, Sharafuddhin KT, Muhammad Shafeeq, Hamjad Ali and Mohammad Ali till Wednesday. The NIA Court will hear the bail applications of all five on Thursday, October 15.

Kerala gold scam: 5 accused sent to NIA custody; Swapna's bail to be heard on Thursday

Who is Mohammed Ali?

Mohammed Ali and another Muvattupuzha resident Muhammad Ebrahim were arrested by NIA officers arrested in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu on August 10. He was previously charge-sheeted for the brutal attack on Prof T.J Joseph in 2010, but later acquitted. Several PFI activists had chopped off the Prof T.J Joseph's hand after alleging that the professor had committed an act of blasphemy while setting a question in the Malayalam semester examination paper for second-year BCom students.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: VP Venkaiah Naidu recovers, India's tally crosses 70 lakhs

Swapna Suresh's bail hearing

The NIA court will also hear main accused - Swapna Suresh's bail hearing on Thursday. While she has already been granted bail by the Economic Offences Court in Kochi in the case filed by the Customs department, she remains in jail after being named in the NIA case. She has admitted to NIA that CM Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of her appointment in the consulate.10 people have been arrested till date.

Kushboo Sundar lauds PM Modi after joining BJP, says '128 cr people trust one man'

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The NIA which took over the case on July 9 confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair.

The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with her came under probe and has been questioned several times by the ED. Opposition has unsuccessfully moved a no-confidence motion against the CM, demanding his resignation.

Hathras case: Victim's lawyer demands protection for kin; transfer of case outside UP