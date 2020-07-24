Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Seizes 982 Gms Gold, Rs 1 Cr From Swapna Suresh's Bank Accounts

In a massive development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, has seized Rs 1 crore and 982 grams of gold from Kerala Gold smuggling accused - Swapna Suresh's lockers in Federal Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), as mentioned in the remand copy. Currently, both Suresh and co-accused Sandeep Nair have been sent to judicial custody till August 21. Suresh has moved the NIA court seeking bail - claiming mental torture in custody; it will be heard on August 5.

Evidence collection in Trivandrum

On July 18, the NIA took Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- to various locations in Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection, including their residences and the flat near the Secretariat. The investigation had found that the accused had managed to book the flat with the help of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office - who has also been questioned. The Opposition has demanded CM Pinarayi Vijayan to step down, alleging his involvement in the case.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The NIA which took over the case on July 9 has arrested 6 persons and has confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair. Moreover, various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case.

The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with her came under probe. The Police have submitted a report to the NIA, highlighting that over 100 kgs of gold have been smuggled in and out of India along with Rs 1000 crore of hawala transactions in the past one year with Koduvally area of Kozhikode district as the 'hub of smuggling'.

