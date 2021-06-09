Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam: NIA Nabs Key Conspirator Muhammed Mansoor From Calicut Airport

In a key development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday made their 35th arrest by nabbing key conspirator Muhammed Mansoor, in the Kerala gold scam case that had come to light in 2019 after a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram. NIA has now arrested Muhammed Mansoor, who had landed at Kochi airport from Dubai on Wednesday morning.

Kerala Gold Scam: NIA makes 35th arrests

As per NIA sources, Muhammed Mansoor was intercepted by immigration officials after a lookout notice was issued against him. Mansoor was arraigned as an accused in the gold smuggling case in November last year. "The charge against him is that he was one of the persons who assisted the main conspirators while being in India and UAE," the source added. Besides NIA, ED and the Customs Department are also investigating the case.

Earlier on Monday, sources had informed Republic TV that the Kerala government is likely to reinstate M Sivasankar, who served as the Principal Secretary to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. This assumed significance amid the LDF's historic win in the recently concluded state Assembly elections after facing flak from the Opposition in connection with the gold smuggling scam.

As the suspension period of the gold scam accused has expired, the Public Administration Department sought the advice of the Chief Minister's Office for further action, sources revealed. At present, this file is under the consideration of the Kerala CMO.

Kerala gold smuggling scam probe

The Vijayan-led government in Kerala has also been facing heat in the gold smuggling scam ahead with the opposition seeking the CM's ouster. On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS who worked at the UAE Consulate was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM were also arrested in this case.

In January 2020, the NIA had filed a chargesheet before the Special Court. Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Moreover, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway.

(Image: PTI, Unsplash)