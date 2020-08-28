Kerala Gold Smuggling: Youth Congress Workers Demanding CM's Resignation Cane-charged

In a shocking development on Friday, about 100 Youth Congress workers were cane-charged by police personnel in Wayanad, Kerala. They were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case. The opposition has alleged that Vijayan reportedly played a role in shielding some of the accused.

This incident reportedly took place when the workers tried barging into a Corporation building. Many of the Youth Congress workers are grievously injured. Currently, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the elected MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

#WATCH Kerala Police cane-charged Youth Congress workers who were staging a protest demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case, in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/i3Gyp4LVbW — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced.

It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Additionally, a state government-appointed two-member committee ruled that former Principal Secretary to the CM M Sivasankar had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused. Based on its recommendation, Vijayan announced Sivasankar's suspension pending inquiry.

Investigation in progress

Apart from the Customs and the ED, the NIA has also registered an FIR in the gold smuggling case. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others.. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

On August 24, the NIA arrested 4 more persons- Jifsal CV, Aboobacker P, Muhammed Abdu Shameem and Abdul Hameed PM in connection with this case. During the searches carried out at the houses of these accused persons in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized. So far, NIA has arraigned 25 accused out of which 20 persons have been arrested.

