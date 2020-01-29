Kerala Governor's Security Raised From 'Z To Z Plus' After Thorough Evaluation By Police

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s security has been raised from 'Z' to 'Z Plus' category. According to officials within the Raj Bhavan, this decision was taken after a thorough evaluation by the Kerala Police, however, it was also stated that the upgradation might not have a connection with the protests that the governor has been facing over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Sources also reveal that the governor had not asked for the upgradation, the decision was solely put forth by the Kerala Police.

As a result of the heightened security, the Governor's official residence at Raj Bhavan has been secured further and three more commandos have been added to the Kerala Governor's personal security.

Opposition harasses Kerala Governor in assembly

This development comes shortly after the Governor received a raucous welcome in the Kerala Assembly by Opposition MLAs. Triggering a massive political row, the United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs protested against CAA & NRC in the Kerala Assembly. The Congress-led Opposition MLAs blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's path as he arrived at the state Assembly and raised slogans against him.

Apart from blocking the Governor's path to the podium, the Opposition UDF (Congress-led United Democratic Front) MLAs held placards with messages such as "Call Back Governor" and "We the People [of] India Resist CAA". The Governor stood and waited patiently, with a hint of a smile. Right next to him, Chief Minister Vijayan appeared to be gesturing to the UDF MLAs to make way.

The Assembly marshals had to intervene and escort Governor Khan to the podium to begin the address of the House. As soon as the Governor began his address, the Opposition MLAs walked out and began a sit-in outside the Assembly.

