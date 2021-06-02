Kerala Govt Blames Centre In Response To HC Query On State's COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

On Wednesday, the Kerala government submitted its response to the Kerala High Court on the COVID-19 vaccination policy and said that the Central government is encouraging black marketing. A bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath was hearing the plea and posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

"The Central government is encouraging black marketing. Why are different rates being fixed? Rates must be fixed based on the cost of production," said the state government.

The Kerala government further added that the Private hospitals are able to obtain from the black marketing but the state government is not. The govt also claimed that excessive prices are being charged and accused private hospitals are not following the policies.

"Private hospitals are able to procure from the black market but the government is not getting. Companies cannot be allowed to play in between the pandemic. How can private hospitals be allowed to the black market? Exorbitant prices being charged. Kerala has placed an order of one crore vaccines. Private hospitals are making orders and giving vaccines to their employees in priority and not maintaining the policy which says everyone has to register under Cowin app for the vaccine."

The High Court questioned the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Raj Kumar who appeared for Centre, "why can't states be given some priority if they are will to pay?" The Court also asked ASG to get instructions on the aspect of prioritisation of state orders for the vaccine.

Kerala Assembly Urges Centre For Free Universal Vaccination

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for everyone in a time-bound manner. As the resolution tabled by Health Minister Veena George, the Union government should float a global tender to procure vaccines for the entire country rather than leaving it on the state governments. Moreover, it condemned the Centre for allegedly shirking its responsibility of providing free vaccines and asking states to buy them from the open market instead.

COVID-19 Situation in Kerala

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala on Wednesday reported 4,551 new COVID-19 cases with 24,117 recoveries and 194 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,02,828 with 23,34,502 total recoveries and 9,009 deaths.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)