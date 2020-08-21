Kerala Govt Moves HC Seeking Stay On Centre's Call To Privatise Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Opposing Centre's decision to hand over operations & supervision of Thiruvananthapuram airport through Public-Private Partnership, Kerala government has moved the Kerala High Court on Friday, seeking a stay on it. Most political parties except BJP have opposed the Centre's move. The petition will be heard on Monday.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 29 lakhs; recovery rate at 78.28%

Kerala govt moves HC to stop Trivandrum airport PPP

Kerala govt files a plea in Kerala High Court, seeking a stay on Union Cabinet's decision to hand over operations & supervision of Thiruvananthapuram airport through Public-Private Partnership; the petition to be heard on Monday. pic.twitter.com/9l7eYvzS6m — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Kerala Govt did not qualify in Thiruvananthapuram airport bidding process: Aviation Min

Kerala parties oppose Adani bid

After the cabinet approval, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan held an all-party meeting on Thursday, where consensus was achieved that the Centre should not have ignored the rightful claim of the Kerala government in management and operation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The leaders contended that the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport should have been retained in the public sector based on the management of airports at Kochi and Kannur. Recalling a 2018 resolution, Vijayan requested PM Modi to reconsider the decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to a private player. Vijayan reiterated that his government had expressed willingness to match the offer of the highest bidder.

Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation:Opposing move, CPI(M) to send 2 lakh emails to PM

Union Cabinet clears proposal to lease out airports

In a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the proposal to hand over the operation, management and development of the airports at Kerala’s capital, Jaipur and Guwahati to M/s Adani Enterprises Ltd for a period of 50 years was approved. The latter emerged as the successful bidder in a Global Competitive Bidding organised by the Airports Authority of India. According to the Centre, this will not only harness investment in the public sector but also bring efficiency in service delivery and professionalism.

Kerala: RTI records show KSIDC spent 2.3 crores in Airport bidding

Talking about the airport's 2019 privatisation process on Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Kerala government quoted Rs 135 per passenger, whereas the winning bid quoted Rs 168 per passenger. Per-passenger fee was the criteria for the bidding process held in early 2019 for six airports, including Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. Adani Enterprises became the highest bidder for all six airports. Adani Enterprises has already signed the concessionaire agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on February 14, 2020, for operation, management and development of Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Lucknow airports.