Kerala HC Allows Trans Athletes To Participate In Category Of Own Choice

In a recent development, Kerala High Court on Friday observed that transgender persons must be permitted to participate in the category of their choice in the absence of a separate category for them to compete in sporting events.

According to sources, the event is organised by Kozhikode Judo Association and the court directed the association and the Kerala Judo Association to allow the transgender person to compete in the event.

According to sources, the Single Bench of Justice VG Arun directed the organisers of the district-level Judo competition to accept the application of the petitioner and allow her to participate in the competition provisionally, subject to the judgment in the matter.

The Kerala High Court on Friday took this decision after considering a plea of Anamika, a transwoman who complained that the organising committee of the event was not permitting transgender persons in the competition. Anamika later sought to allow her in the category of women in the absence of the transgender category.

Kerala High Court said, “The petitioner is seeking to participate in her identity as a woman. If the organisers have not made arrangements for participating transgenders, then the petitioner will have to be permitted to participate in her chosen category.”

So as per the petitioner’s demand now, she can participate in the women's category in the absence of the transgender category.

The court will reportedly again hear the matter soon. It also issued notice to the State Government and the Kerala State Sports Council over the matter.