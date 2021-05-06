Kerala HC Asks State Govt To Implement Uniform Rate For COVID Treatment Across Hospitals

Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to frame uniform rates for COVID-19 treatment in all the hospitals across the state. A PIL was filed in this regard, asking for directions for the state government to fix tariffs of private hospitals and nursing homes that treat patients affected by COVID-19. The plea filed by Advocate Sabu Thomas also sought to fix charges of laboratories and diagnostic centres too.

The pleas also sought directions to the state government as well as the Centre to display availability of beds, ICUs and ventilator facility in all government and private hospitals. The plea also sought the high court to direct the Centre to ensure free treatment of the COVID-19 patients below the poverty line in both government and private hospitals as well as to set in place an arrangement for setting up temporary hospitals facilities in the state to treat the patients with basic symptoms of COVID-19.



Last week on Friday, the High Court had sought from the state government to take a decision on the PIL and submit its reply to High Court by May 4.

A bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and MR Anitha observed that the cost of treatment of COVID-19 in hospital is exorbitant, adding to the woes of the people amid the crisis.

On May 4, Senior Advocate Ramkumar representing the state government presented an impleading petition on behalf of an association of private hospitals. He said that on Apr 30, 50% of beds were reserved in private hospitals for COVID patients. He also added that charges in local clinics and hospitals could not be equal.

Advocate Ramkumar informed that some hospitals use german made equipment while others use local equipment due to which rates would differ. However, the court quipped saying "COVID-19 is a great leveller between rich and poor" and emphasised that there has to be a rationalisation of prices and no profiteering amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16, in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases of the second wave. With the complete lockdown notice, the government has also announced that no schools will reopen in June while online classes will continue functioning. Night curfew and lockdown-like strict restrictions were already imposed in the state.