Kerala HC Asks State Govt To Respond On Plea Seeking Free COVID Treatment For Poor

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to take a decision on the PIL over medical expenses charged by private hospitals in Kerala and submit its response to the High Court by May 4. The Kerala High Court heard the plea filed by Advocate Sabu Thomas asking for directions for the state government to fix tariffs of private hospitals and nursing homes that treat patients affected by COVID-19. The plea also sought to fix charges of laboratories and diagnostic centres too.

Court's observations

A bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and MR Anitha observed that the cost of treatment of COVID-19 in hospital is exorbitant, adding to the woes of the people amid the crisis. The High Court said, "The state has a role to control the treatment charges in private hospitals," while adding that the observations were made on the basis of the trustworthy information collected from people who faced financial crisis after getting COVID treatment from private hospitals.

The pleas also sought directions to the state government as well as the Centre to display availability of beds, ICUs and ventilator facility in all government and private hospitals. The plea also sought the high court to direct the Centre to ensure free treatment of the COVID-19 patients below the poverty line in both government and private hospitals as well as to set in place an arrangement for setting up temporary hospitals facilities in the state to treat the patients with basic symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15 lakh mark on Thursday as 38,607 people, including 110 health workers, tested positive, in the highest single-day surge, the state government said. The toll mounted to 5,259 with 48 more deaths. The active cases touched 2,84,086 with 21,116 people getting cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,44,301. Presently, 5,93,840 people are under observation, including 24,009 in hospitals.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called for a self lockdown in the state while having "faith in the civic sense of the people". However, he said strict instructions will be imposed from May 4-9 as Kerala recorded another steep surge in COVID cases.