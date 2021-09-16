Kerala HC Asks State To Look Into Absence Of Law Against Retired Policemen Tampering Probe

The Kerala High Court on September 16 directed the State to look into the absence of statutory provisions to try Police personnel who indulge in tampering with material evidence in a criminal investigation after they have attained retirement. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan of the Kerala HC noted that the State government should initiate drafting legislation in this regard in a counterfeit currency case in the Hill Palace Police Station.

Kerala HC suggested that the State should focus on formulating a committee comprising of legal experts to study the issue before framing legislation in this regard.

Based on a report by State Police Chief, the Kerala HC had asked the State to take appropriate actions against the accused retired police officers who tampered with the probe in a criminal case. Upon submissions of the State DGP Anil Kant, it was brought to notice of the court that there exist no specific punitive measures under any law in effect against retired Police officers for deposing against the State after retirement. Notably, the aforesaid offence is not under the tandem of the Kerala Police Act.

However, it was brought to the attention of the Kerala HC that as per Rule 6(1) of the Kerala Police Departmental Inquiries, Punishment and Appeal Rules, a formal probe by an internal committee can be initiated against Police personnel in service and not against a retired officer. Therefore it is imperative to remove the legal constraint to ensure that retired Police servicemen do foster unrigged criminal investigation, especially in an investigation conducted by a retired Police officer.

The Kerala HC directed the State to take up the matter seriously and said, "It cannot go on like this."

Of utmost importance, the matter in hand disclosed political pressure and apprehension for deposing against the accused are amongst other contributory factors that influence a witness which may be hostility.

Pursuant to this, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said, "The State Police Chief even apprehends that there are chances of retired Police officers to give evidence against the prosecution due to political pressure, the pressure of other family members, and for corruption with monetary consideration."