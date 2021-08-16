Kerala HC Calls For Separate Forms For Registering Birth, Death Of IVF-born Kids

The Kerala High Court has stated that as single women's right to conceive through Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), like IVF, is recognised, requiring them to provide father's name in the form for registering births and deaths of children through such procedures affects the dignity of the mother as well as the child. The state must supply suitable forms for recording births and deaths of children delivered through such treatments.

The court ruled, "The right of a single parent/ unwed mother to conceive by ART having been recognised, prescriptions of forms requiring mentioning of the name of the father, the details of which are to be kept anonymous, is violative of their fundamental rights of privacy, liberty and dignity." The decision came in response to a petition filed by a divorced lady who got conceived through the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) method, challenging the necessity in the Kerala Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 1970 to include the father's information.

She stated in her petition that she is unable to reveal the father's name because, first, the identity of the sperm donor is kept confidential and has not been and cannot be revealed even to her, and second, such a requirement infringes on her right to privacy, liberty, and dignity.

The court agreed with the woman's allegations, saying that a single woman's right to conceive through ART was recognised and respected in the country and that in such operations, the identity of the sperm donor could not be revealed unless compelled by law. It falls within the category of the 'right to privacy.'

The court also said, "Requiring the petitioner to leave the column regarding the details of the father as blank, the issuance of a certificate of birth or certificate of death leaving the space provided therein regarding the details of the father as blank, necessarily affects the right of the dignity of the mother as well as the child." It went on to say the state must provide suitable forms for registration of births and deaths of children delivered through such procedures, as well as birth/death certificates.

In this case, because the petitioner woman was in the eighth month of her pregnancy, the court ordered the Kerala government to "immediately" take steps to have separate forms prescribed for registration of births and deaths, as well as for the issuance of certificates in cases involving conception through ART procedure of a single parent or unwed mother.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image Credit: Unsplash