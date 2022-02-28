Kerala HC criticises CPI(M) for putting up flag poles on footpaths ahead of conference

Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) A day before the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is to hold its 23rd congress in Ernakulam from March 1 to 4, the High Court on Monday criticised it for putting up flag poles, in relation to the conference, on footpaths and sidewalks.

The high court observed that the flag poles were dangerously placed on the footpaths and said that political parties' meetings should not endanger the lives of the people.

The observations by Justice Devan Ramachandran came while hearing a plea the court had initiated on its own in 2018 on the issue of unauthorised installation of flag poles and flex boards on road sides.

During the hearing on Monday, the court, referring to the flag poles set up in connection with the coming CPI(M) conference, asked whether a political party thinks it can do anything.

It also observed that the state government turns a blind eye to what is happening when its party violates the law, but if an ordinary citizen does not wear a helmet, he is fined.

"Is this the legal system that Kerala is proud of," the judge asked and added that when he criticizes such things, he is labelled as a spokesperson for another party.

It also sought to know the state government's stand on the flag poles being set up in Kochi city, while observing that its repeated orders on the issue were being violated.

It asked whether its orders would only be enforced after someone loses their life in an accident as a result of such illegal installations.

The Kochi Corporation, during the hearing, told the court that it had given permission to CPI(M) to erect the flag poles and that they would be removed on March 5 after the conference gets over.

In response to the submission, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the permission granted by the corporation and asked it to place the same on record before the next date of hearing.

It also directed that it be informed about the progress regarding removal of the flag poles after the conference.

The court further said that action should be taken when flag poles are erected in violation of road safety rules. PTI COR HMP SS SS

