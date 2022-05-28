Kerala HC Directs Action Against PFI In Sloganeering Case; 18 More Arrested In Alappuzha

In a key development, the Kerala Police on Friday arrested 18 more people in connection with the sloganeering case involving a minor boy at a PFI rally. "These were the people who were repeating the slogans raised by the child", Kerala Police told media. Two people were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Notably, the Kerala High Court has directed state police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection with provocative sloganeering at a May 21 rally held in Alappuzha. An Erattuepetta resident named Anas, who carried the minor boy on his shoulders, was the first person to be arrested in the case.

In the viral video, the boy was seen raising the slogan that "Hindus should save some rice and Christians should save incense sticks for their last rites. If you live your life decently, you can live in our land, else we know how to bring Azadi (freedom)."

The threat was directed to the Hindu and Christian population living in Kerala, with PFI warning of the death penalty to those who don't fall in line. After the video went viral, Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a hate speech case against PFI Alappuzha district president Nawas Vandanam and District Secretary Mujeeb.

PFI distances itself from minor who raised slogans

The PFI, in a bid to shrug off responsibility, said they did not know where the boy came from. "He joined us and started raising slogans, some of which are being misinterpreted. He never mentioned Hindus, and the Sikhs," PFI's General Secretary Anis Ahmad told Republic TV, contrary to the words heard in the video.

The rally organizers have been booked under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (Act against the public tranquillity), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 120(O) of Kerala Police Act.

(With inputs from agency)