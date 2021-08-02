Kerala HC Directs State Govt To Respond To Plea Seeking Relaxations For Shops

Following a petition filed by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to file its response to the petition. The plea was filed by KVVES on Friday, 30 July 2021, seeking a directive to relax the restrictions imposed on the functioning of shops in the market.

Kerala High Court on restrictions imposed on shops in the state

The Kerala High Court after a hearing on Monday directed the state government to file its response to a petition filed by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) seeking the removal of restrictions imposed on shops. The KVVES is the apex body of traders in the state, based out of Kozhikode.

The court will consider the petition again on Friday, 6th August 2021.

Petition filed by the traders' body

The Kerala traders' body on Friday moved the Kerala High Court and sought permission to allow the functioning of shops on all days. According to the petition, relaxing restrictions will enable the customers to visit the shops at their convenience. Whereas, opening the shops on alternate days is likely to attract more crowd.

The petition read, "Experts said that restrictions on the functioning of shops should be withdrawn to avoid overcrowding during the opening of shops on alternate days. In fact, allowing them to operate on all days would enable customers to shop at a time of their convenience."

They also pointed out that due to the financial crisis because of the imposed restrictions, around 11 traders committed suicide.

Earlier, the state government allowed the functioning of shops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Comparing their situation with other states, the petition said, "Shops in neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were not closed even during the COVID peak periods. The financial position of merchants and shop owners of the state is pathetic."

Coronavirus in Kerala

Kerala has recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. It had recorded fresh 20,728 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 1 August 2021, despite a complete lockdown on weekends. In such a situation, when the numbers across the country have started to improve, the situation in Kerala is still a matter of concern.

