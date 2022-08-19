Kerala HC Dismisses Petition Of Gold Scam Accused Swapna Suresh To Quash FIR Against Her

In a big setback to Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, the Kerala High Court on August 19 dismissed her petition, seeking to quash the FIR against her for allegedly spreading false information against former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government.

While dismissing Suresh's plea to quash the FIR, the bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman A. A observed that she will be at the liberty to challenge the final report, as per reports.

The present FIR that was lodged against Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, alleged that she was part of a conspiracy involving former MLA PC George, following which she made defamatory statements and spread false news to the media, provoking the general public in the state to create violence against the state government. The complaint was lodged under Section 153 (provocation with an intent to cause riots) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Swapna Suresh Accuses CPM's KT Jaleel In Gold Smuggling Case

Earlier, Swapna Suresh had accused CPI (M) MLA and former Minister KT Jaleel of anti-national activities and said that she handed over the evidence of the same to her lawyer. Suresh accused Jaleel of having shady deals with the UAE Consul General via the diplomatic channel. Moreover, she claimed that he had violated protocol by meeting the UAE Consul General without the permission of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kerala Gold smuggling case

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 15 crore was confiscated by the Thiruvananthapuram Airport customs officers from a diplomatic shipment addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate, following which, Sarith PS, who worked in the UAE Consulate, was taken into custody. Thereafter, the case exploded when Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, and then principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar were detained in connection with the scam. Swapna was arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the Kerala police.

Swapna walked free on November 6, 2021 after securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed. As per the chargesheet, the NIA said that between November 2019 and June 2020, the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold using import shipments addressed to diplomats at the UAE Consulate General in Thiruvananthapuram. It further stated that the principal suspect intended to transport more gold from nations like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Image: PTI