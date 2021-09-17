Kerala HC Dismisses PIL Challenging New Reforms Of Lakshadweep Administration

The Kerala High Court on Friday, September 17, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the Lakshadweep Administration to close dairy farms and omit meat from the menu of mid-day meals in schools at Lakshadweep. A Kavaratti island resident, advocate Ajmal Ahmed, had filed the PIL against reforms introduced by the new administration of Lakshadweep.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly as the Court found merit in the contention of the Senior Central Govt Standing Counsel for Lakshadweep Administration.

Lakshadweep administration's clarification

The Lakshadweep administration had justified the decisions stating that the functioning of dairy farms is resulting in a huge loss of over Rs 1 crore every year. About the change in menu of the mid-day meal scheme, the focus is to provide nutritional value meals and so the only legal requirement is to ensure the nutritional value stipulated in the rules be maintained.

The counter-affidavit of the administration, filed by senior Central government standing counsel S Manu, stated, "there are only 34 animals each at Kavaratti and Minicoy, with average daily milk production of 170 litres. “The total loss of the two dairy farms during 2019-20 was Rs 94,87,984 (Rs 94.8 lakh). During 2020-21, the loss was Rs 92,58,184 (Rs 92.5 lakh). The dairy farms together cater to the needs of only 300 to 400 people among more than 20,000 population of the two islands — that, too, in a limited manner."

On June 22, the High Court had ordered an interim stay on the decisions and questioned the rationale behind removing meat items from mid-day meals in Lakshadweep schools while even a physician had opined that non-vegetarian foods (fish, chicken, and egg) are essential for the growth of children.

It had therefore directed "food, including meat, chicken, fish, and egg, and other items, prepared and served to the school going children of Lakshadweep, as done in the past, should be continued until further orders. To make it clear, the earlier system should continue". It also directed that the functioning of the dairy farms should be continued until further orders as well.

PIL filed against Lashadweep meat ban

Several PILs had been filed at the Kerala High Court concerning the new regulations proposed to be introduced in Lakshadweep under the new Administrator. These reforms have resulted in various protests among the island population. At present, with this judgment, all PILs filed against recent administrative reform have been disposed of by the High Court in favour of the administration.

